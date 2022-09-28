Redragon K628 Pollux 75% Mechanical Keyboard | $46 | Amazon



A good keyboard can help revitalise your gaming with not only new sounds thanks to the wonderful clicky clacky of the keys, but also the feel of it under your fingers is sublime, and if you can get some RGB lights on there as well then you’re truly gaming. This Redragon K628 Pollux 75% Mechanical Keyboard is a great option and is 34% off at $46, and it’s wonderful. The Redragon K628 Pollux 75% Mechanical Keyboard has true hot-swap keys to make the keyboard easier to mod, has a smaller layout to make it easier to fit onto your desk, and has up to 20 presets for backlighting that you can mess around with as you want. It’s pretty and powerful.