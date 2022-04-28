Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Keyboard | $100 | Amazon

Gaming keyboards genuinely do help you get better at PC games, and this Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Keyboard looks good to boot. This is the tenkeyless version too, which means it’s a little smaller thanks to not having the number pad on the right-hand side. It also comes with sound dampening switches for quieter typing and gaming, double shot PBT keycaps for durability, and can store multiple profiles to switch between to best suit the game you’re playing at the time. It even comes with a wrist rest, which is frankly essential if you don’t want to mess up your nerves.