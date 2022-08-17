Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $108 | Amazon



A good gaming mouse can be the difference between winning and losing, and if you’re trying to get better at games, make better content, or you’re trying to go pro. This Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, despite having the longest name going, is down 36% to $108, and is an excellent way to make sure your gaming improves. This excellent wireless mouse has a battery life of up to 100 hours, has eleven buttons you can program and customize as you want, a 20k DPI sensor for incredible reaction speeds, and even comes with special charging dock too. It also has RGB lights, which are scientifically (not scientifically) proven to help you become a better gamer, or at least have prettier hands.