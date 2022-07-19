Oral-B Genius X Limited | $100 | Amazon



We all brush our teeth here, right? Right! So, it’s only natural that you’d want to make sure you were doing it to the best of your ability, and that’s where this Oral-B Genius X Limited comes in. For starters, this smart toothbrush is currently half off at $100, which is a big bonus, but there’s more. This amazing toothbrush uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone to give you personal coaching about how to better clean your teeth, and which areas you’re missing, can recognize your brushing style thanks to AI, and has a battery capacity of more than two weeks worth of brushes in a single charge. It even tells you if you’re pushing too hard for your gums, has six different modes, and is just generally quite fancy.