This Portable External 2TB Hard Drive Is Just $35

Portable SSD External Hard Drive (2TB) | $35 | StackSocial

When it comes to files, you can never have too much storage. This here portable external hard drive uses a USB 3.1 and Type-C interface to allow for transfer speeds of up to 43 MB/s. Easily stick this in your laptop bag or backpack to take with you on the go. No installation software is necessary. Just plug it in and it’s ready to use. And best of all, it’s on sale. You can get it right now for 22% off. That’s 2TB of storage for a measly $35. Available at StackSocial.