It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Storage

This Portable External 2TB Hard Drive Is Just $35

You can save 22% on an external 2TB SSD from StackSocial.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Portable SSD External Hard Drive (2TB) | $35 | StackSocial
Portable SSD External Hard Drive (2TB) | $35 | StackSocial
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Portable SSD External Hard Drive (2TB) | $35 | StackSocial

When it comes to files, you can never have too much storage. This here portable external hard drive uses a USB 3.1 and Type-C interface to allow for transfer speeds of up to 43 MB/s. Easily stick this in your laptop bag or backpack to take with you on the go. No installation software is necessary. Just plug it in and it’s ready to use. And best of all, it’s on sale. You can get it right now for 22% off. That’s 2TB of storage for a measly $35. Available at StackSocial.

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
TechStorage