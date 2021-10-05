Comark PDT300 Meat Thermometer | $16 | Amazon



There’s no better way to heat your meat just right then simply measuring the temperature. You can look at it from the outside, you can cut into to gauge the color, but poking it with a meat thermometer is going to save you that hassle. Plus we all hate to have pulled it out to early and now we need to keep cooking it with a big slice right down the center of it. This pocket sized thermometer is only $16 right now and is just what you need to get that reading. Stop serving your meals with that one slice into it. It’s unnecessary now.