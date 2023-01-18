This LEGO Star Wars Set May Not Look Like Much, But She's $80 off and Got It Where It Counts

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon | $770 | Amazon

Folks who say LEGO is only for kids are not aware of just how lucrative some sets can get. If growing up, I asked for a “toy” that was $850 my dad would have laughed his ass off. But guess what, Dad? Now I’m 30 years old with a job and disposable income. Nobody’s stopping me now from buying the ultimate 7,541-piece LEGO kit of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon! Who’s laughing now, Dad!? I’ll tell you who! It’s me and my new minifigure friends—Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, plus three Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey, and Finn. That’s who! And even better, this set is actually $90 off bringing the price down to $770. May the force be with me and anyone else setting out to construct the ship that made the Kessel run in less than twelve parsecs.