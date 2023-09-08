This Nintendo Switch Comes With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 Months of Online Membership for $300

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the best ways to get into video games of this current generation thanks to its lower price compared to its competition, its wide game catalog that has something for everyone, and its convenient ability to be played either on the TV or in handheld. Now it’s become even easier to get into gaming with this new bundle. You can now get a Nintendo Switch that comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online. This is unquestionably one of the best games for the console (one you’d likely pick up for yourself anyway) plus the ability to play online with friends.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | $300 | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is normally priced at $300. Well, this bundle is also $300 plus you get a game and three months of online. Available for pre-order now. The bundle is set to release on October 6, 2023