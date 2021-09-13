Movo UM700 USB Desktop Studio Microphone | $80 | StackSocial

Whether you are recording, vlogging, streaming, podcasting or simply just on a Zoom call—quality audio can make all the difference. This Movo USB microphone has o nboard controls for instant mute, headphone volume, gain, and live monitoring is on a swivel all together making it easy to use and produce good sound . T he microphone allows you to switch between four different polar patterns to assure your getting the best quality possible depending on what kind of audio you’re trying to pick up. Stereo mode for recording music, cardioid mode for desktop and solo use, bi- directional for one-on-one interviews or podcasts, and omni directional for group meetings. The Movo is only $80 over at StackSocial.