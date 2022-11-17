Mini Projector | $188 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Cast your favorite shows or movies onto your wall with a mini projector. This mini projector c an fit in your pocket. Set up an impromptu outdoor movie night or make it easy for the whole gang to gather around to watch that TikTok or YouTube video you were telling the m about. It projects in 1080p and produces light at a bright 150 ANSI lumen. R ight now, the projector is 70% off at Amazon, but you can save another $20 when clipping the coupon on the product page.