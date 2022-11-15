Microsoft Surface Pro 5 | $400 | StackSocial



Doing computing on the go, no matter what your intention, can be a fiddly affair. There are plenty of ways to go about it, but you nearly always have to compromise somewhere to get a decent all-around experience. The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is currently down by 16% to $400 today if you get a refurbished model from StackSocial, and it’s got a bit of everything you need. The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is t echnically a tablet, but it can actually be used as a laptop as well, and this model has a 256GB SSD , 8GB DDR4 RAM for high processing speed, a clean high-res 12.3" touch screen, and includes Windows 10 Pro. It’s a good shout for those who sometimes need to work on the go.