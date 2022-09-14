Large Rolling Whiteboard | $164 | Amazon



Sometimes kids need a little more paper to work with for homework, and if you think that’s going to keep happening, it can be a great idea to just invest in something that’s reusable and sizeable, and that’s where this Large Rolling Whiteboard comes in. This Large Rolling Whiteboard is down by 18% today to $164, and can be a huge boon for your home. For starters, t his two-sided whiteboard can easily be flipped over to make sure you can save work if needed, it has heavy-duty wheels to allow it to be transported from room to room, and it comes with an array of items like a flipchart pad and a magnetic monthly calendar for extra productivity, and you can adjust the height to fit whoever is using it.