It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
PC Gaming

This L-Shaped Computer Desk With LED Lights for 37% off Will Beef Up Your Gaming Setup

Save $74 on an L-shaped gaming desk with power outlets and LED lights.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
L-Shaped Gaming Desk | $126 | Amazon
L-Shaped Gaming Desk | $126 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

L-Shaped Gaming Desk | $126 | Amazon

My computer desk isn’t just home to my PC. Up on here, I’ve got tons of TTRPB books, a drawing tablet, some Funko Pops (obviously), and of course more than just one monitor. You think all of that is existing comfortably on a standard desk? Hell no, I’ve got myself an L-shaped one. Got to maximize surface area for all my nerd crap. If you don’t have one, you should consider one too like this L-shaped desk from Superjare. It’s got built-in power outlets so you don’t need a pile of wires and extension cords ranging together at your feet and the storage shelves with LED lights underneath make for a cool aesthetic that is also practical. The desk is in two pieces which means you could also place the whole thing against the wall for two people to use side-by-side.

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
TechPC Gaming