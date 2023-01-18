This L-Shaped Computer Desk With LED Lights for 37% off Will Beef Up Your Gaming Setup

L- Shaped Gaming Desk | $126 | Amazon

My computer desk isn’t just home to my PC. Up on here, I’ve got tons of TTRPB books, a drawing tablet, some Funko Pops (obviously), and of course more than just one monitor. You think all of that is existing comfortably on a standard desk? Hell no, I’ve got myself an L-shaped one. Got to maximize surface area for all my nerd crap. If you don’t have one, you should consider one too like this L-shaped desk from Superjare. It’s got built-in power outlets so you don’t need a pile of wires and extension cords ranging together at your feet and the storage shelves with LED lights underneath make for a cool aesthetic that is also practical. The desk is in two pieces which means you could also place the whole thing against the wall for two people to use side- by- side.