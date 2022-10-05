JX Fitness Dumbbell Rack | $97 | Amazon



If you’ve been building up your own home gym over the last couple of years, which a fair few people have, you might find yourself occasionally surrounded by mess and chaos. You can help reduce that by getting somewhere to keep your lovely weights, and this JX Fitness Dumbbell Rack could be the right thing to buy, especially with 20% off at $97. The JX Fitness Dumbbell Rack has a three-tier design to help store more weights more conveniently, can safely support up to 1000lbs of weight , which should be enough for most people, has a triangle base for stability, and also features anti-scratch feet which is great if you’ve built your own studio or workout in your garage. If you’re ready to sort your home gym out, now’s the time.