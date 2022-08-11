JBL Quantum Stream Microphone | $80 | Amazon



Gaming, streaming, and content creation are hotter than ever right now, especially because it’s summer, but doing any of those well means having the right equipment. One of the most important bits of tech you can have is a good microphone, like this JBL Quantum Stream Microphone, which is down by 20$ to $80. This USB microphone uses a dual 14mm electret condenser and a high 96kHz sampling rate for crystal clear transmission of your voice, is easy to mount to an array fo different devices thanks to being so easy to adjust, has multiple settings, is highly durable, and can even be used to control your PC volume with ease. It’s an excellent and stylish device that’s perfect for those hoping to get better at team games, or just keep that content train going.