Hertzko Self Cleaning Slicker Brush | $9 | Amazon



Brushing your pets can be really cute and soothing, or kind of gross and upsetting. Like, what do they get into sometimes? And how? You’re always watching them! Fortunately, the Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is just $9 on Amazon right now, or 42% off its original price. It has an easy grip handle and fine bristles that reach the undercoat without scratching your buddy’s skin. The gentle brush i s basically a must for helping your pet get rid of tangles, loose hair, mats, and some dirt. Plus, press a button, and the brush retracts, making it simple and non-icky to clean right after grooming. Because seriously, the things they can get up to sometimes ...