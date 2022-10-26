Flux 7 TWS Earbuds Bundle | $25 | StackSocial



If you’ve been hoping to pick up a good deal on some earbuds, then today is your lucky day, because we have an incredible deal for you on this Flux 7 TWS Earbuds Bundle, which is 75% off for a limited time at $25. The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds Bundle comes with a charging case and power bank along with the earphones. These headphones have a voice assistant to make things easier on you, auto-pairing, intelligent quick charge, intelligent noise reduction, are compatible with nearly anything that supports Bluetooth, and have an IPX4 waterproof rating too. They’re excellent headphones, and with 75% off for only a couple more days, it’s a great time to grab these for good sound quality and loads of features.