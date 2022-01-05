Philips One by Sonicare | $12 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Look, we all know we could be doing a better job of attending to our choppers. We even have a post recommending the best electric toothbrushes you can get for that very purpose. While this Philips One by Sonicare isn’t on it, it may as well be; with micro-vibrations, a timer, and easy charging, it’s an exceptional toothbrush for making the transition from a manual to an electric. This model retails $25 at full price, but the shade delightfully named Miami Coral is down to $15 at Amazon already. That price drops down to about $12 when you clip the coupon on the page. All told, it’s a great price for a pretty toothbrush that’s a lot more (but not too much more) than just a toothbrush. Didn’t you swear to take better care of yourself this year? That starts with oral health, baby.