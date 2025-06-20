Grab the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Edition Bundle Now and Catch 'Em All This Fall

Nintendo fans, get ready. A brand-new adventure is on the horizon, and with it comes one of the most highly anticipated console bundles of the year. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Edition is officially up for preorder at some of your favorite stores: Walmart, Target, and GameStop. Whether you’re a longtime Pokémon trainer or just looking to lock in the next-gen Switch, this is one bundle you’ll want to grab before it disappears.

Set in the newly reimagined Kalos region, Pokémon Legends: Z-A brings an ambitious open-world format to a fan-favorite generation. This installment aims to build on the success of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, combining freedom of exploration with the signature turn-based battle system fans love. The game is still months away from launch, but this preorder bundle is your chance to get a head start on your journey, and secure the new Switch 2 hardware before demand surges closer to release.

The bundle includes the Nintendo Switch 2 console and a digital copy of Pokémon Legends: Z-A. While Nintendo hasn’t yet revealed every hardware detail for the Switch 2, early reports point to upgraded performance, enhanced visuals, and better battery life, making this a clear upgrade over the previous generation. And with a Pokémon-themed bundle, you can expect a limited-edition design that ties into the new game’s aesthetic.

Whether you’re upgrading your console or gifting to a Pokémon fan, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Edition is a solid bet for anyone ready to dive into the next generation of Nintendo gaming. Preorders are open through October 16, but with demand already building, it’s best not to wait. Make sure you get yours while you still can.