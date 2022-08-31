HyperX Alloy Origins TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $65 | Amazon



You’ve been using your keyboard a lot, haven’t you? It’s not just for gaming, you type out viral tweets, hit memes, and other things that you youngsters are going for on that bad boy, and it’s starting to show. A new keyboard can reinvigorate your gaming, so why not treat yourself to this HyperX Alloy Origins TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard while it’s 28% off at $65. The HyperX Alloy Origins TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has a beautiful array of RGB colors, is incredibly sleek, can be customized with the HyperX software, and has 100% anti-ghosting for gaming too. You’re going to be doing better than ever and looking better than ever while doing so.