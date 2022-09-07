Digi Pen For iPads & Tablets | $40 | Amazon



A lot of people use tablets now, and they’re super convenient for little tasks that don’t work on phones, watching TV shows, playing games, and plenty of other things, but they’re even better with a good pen like this Digi Pen For iPads & Tablets, which is 59% off at $40. The Digi Pen For iPads & Tablets has a 1.2mm fine tip to make sure it has incredible precision, has a high sensitivity than ever, doesn’t lag, won’t leave scratches, and features Palm Rejection tech to make sure you can use it without wearing gloves and write or draw on the screen of your tablet as you would on paper. Not only that, but it’ll let you know when it’s running out of battery, and you can tilt it to adjust the width of the strokes.