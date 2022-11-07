Crosley Voyager Turntable | $50 | 50% Off | Best Buy

You don’t know much about your teen cousin, except they’re one of those kids who’s suspiciously into The Beatles like, a little too much? Or just dug through your parents’ records and discovered The Ramones. Right on, little one. This Crosley Voyager is 50% off right now at Best Buy—only $50—and is a great starter record player for teens into music. If they haven’t built their record collection up quite yet, the Voyager also works as a Bluetooth speaker to play music from their phone. The turntable also has outputs for bigger speakers too —so as their collection grows, they can play it loud. Grab this baby on sale and take that kid record shopping.