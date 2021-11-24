KidsEmbrace Batman Car Seat | $160 | Target



Batman is, of course, known for his warm, tender embrace, and you can let your kids experience that protection with this Batman car seat from KidsEmbrace, on sale at Target for $78 less right now!

I don’t know about your kids, but the experience of getting my kid into the car seat ranges from quick and easy to oh-my-god-its-freezing-out-here-why-won’t-you-just-get-in. But maybe, just maybe, if I had something as cool as this Batman seat, she would hop right on in every time! Just look at that thing! His hands are the cup holders! And there’s a cape! I just can’t.