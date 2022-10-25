ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Set | $400 | Amazon



If you’re a weightlifter looking to build up your home gym, or if you’re new to fitness in general and just don’t like the idea of a traditional gym, then getting space-efficient equipm ent is a great idea. This ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Set is 20$ off today at $400, and while that’s pricey, you actually get a lot of versatility for that price. The ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Set has two dumbbells that you can change from 11lb up to 66lb weights, and can be used for a wide range of different exercises for different body parts too. It’s a great bit of kit that eliminates the need for a weight rack and multiple dumbbells, and allows you to keep your home gym a bit more compact.