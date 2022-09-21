Anker PowerConf 2K Webcam | $50 | Amazon



Webcams are kind of essential at this point. Whether you’re catching up with friends, chatting to family, creating content for the world wide web, or just staring into your own eyes contemplating what’s going on in the world, a good webcam will get you there. This Anker PowerConf 2K Webcam is 29% off today at $50, and it’s an excellent webcam for many uses. The Anker PowerConf 2K Webcam is capable of 2K quality capture, so you’ll be able to see every single one of your pores, has a built-in privacy cover for when you don’t want to be watched, has an adjustable field of view, and even has AI noise cancellation to make sure only you are heard when talking into it.