American Girl + Xbox Gaming Set | $60 | American Girl



Girls and women make up over 40% of gamers and have made up roughly that much of the market or more dating back as far as 2006. Yet, there is little representation outside (or let’s be honest, inside) the sphere of gaming. Though, f inally we have a gamer American Girl doll which is pretty damn awesome.

This American Girl doll comes with a comfy chair to game in, two Xbox controllers, a phone with gaming clip controller attachment, a fucking fidget spinner (hell yeah), a gaming headset, pretend discs and cases for Camp Quest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and a miniature Xbox Series X console—something I’m still having trouble finding for myself. The Xbox even makes a sound when one of the miniature discs are put in. And that’s not all. The doll also comes bundled with a 30 days of GamePass.

Now, GamePass is hands down the best deal in gaming. Y ou know it. We know it. Everyone knows it. Access an expanding library of excellent games for a small monthly fee. And it just keep s getting better as they are bundling subscriptions with various toys and products. The latest of which is of course this American Girl gamer doll which you can get yourself for only $60.