Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure | $19 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you’ve ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley’s existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $19.

Advertisement

This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. The black, green, red, and yellow versions are all 25% off once you clip the coupon . And if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the yellow . I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

This item ships for free.