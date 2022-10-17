Hallmark Keepsake SNES Christmas Ornament | $17 | Amazon

Nintendo has teamed up with Hallmark to bring us this precious little holiday ornament based on the Super Nintendo. It has been going in and out of stock which was expected. I mean just look at it! It even produces sound and a little light. You can press the button to see the power light turn on and it even plays the Overworld Theme from Super Mario World. You know, that one that goes Do do dodo do do, dodo do do DO do dooo. Do do dodo do do, do do do DOdododoooo. Yeah, that one. Better get yours while they still have them—only $17 on Amazon.