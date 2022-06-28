75-Inch 4K Toshiba TV | $700 | Amazon | Prime Members Only

Is it time for you to buy a massive TV? What if that TV had a 50% discount too, do you think that’s enough? Well, t his 75-Inch 4K Toshiba TV has a 480 Motion Rate panel to make movements as smooth as possible , M550 backlights for excellent control of light and dark on the screen, features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, and can be controlled using Alexa for a more futuristic and fancy feel. Just keep in mind this discount is only available for those who’ve got an Amazon Prime membership.