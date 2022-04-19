Streets of Rage 4 (PS4) | $22 | Amazon



Wow! As a keychain collector for many years, deals like this come far and few. My collection tends to be in the lower tier, spending only a few bucks on a keychain. This one may be a bit pricier, but what’s cool is it comes with the entire game Streets of Rage 4 for PS4. This hand-drawn retro beat’ em up’s slick style is a pretty neat adaptation of the keychain. I can’t wait to explore the expansive lore behind this thing I carry on my car fob.



This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 05/24/2021 and updated with new information on 04/19/2021.