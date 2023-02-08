This 29% Off Device Lets You Use CarPlay, Even if Your Car Doesn’t Have a Screen

Carpuride 2023 Newest Wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto | $200 | 29% Off | Amazon

I’m not sure how I lived before CarPlay. Back in the day, my family used to own a giant GPS device for road trips, with a more jarring robot voice than Siri. And now that I’m a Spotify-user (much delayed), I can’t live without a carefully curated playlist in the car. If you’re driving a car without a screen, this device lets you use CarPlay the way you would in any other car. Make calls, queue up Spotify, ask Siri to do stuff—it’s legit just CarPlay. This is probably great for rental cars too, if your family does that on vacation. This very convenient device is compatible with iPhone and Android, so no matter what phone you’re rocking, you can have a safe and smart car experience.