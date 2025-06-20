This $25 Mount Attaches Your Phone to Nearly Any Flat Surface

If you're not crazy about the idea of securing a car mount to your vehicle's dashboard with ultra-sticky pads or other adhesives that could damage your dashboard, you need to check out the HyperMount Vacuum Car Mount now on sale for just $25 at StackSocial . It attaches to your dashboard or any flat, smooth surface with a powerful suction cup, and holds your MagSafe-ready phone with a heavy-duty magnet so nothing goes flying if you hit a bumpy patch of road. If your phone isn't MagSafe-ready, the HyperMount Vacuum Car Mount comes with two magnetic ring adapters.

Unlike those sticky mounts, the HyperMount can be easily detached from your dashboard and taken anywhere else you need a secure phone mount. The powerful suction cup safely and securely grips to virtually any flat, clean, non-textured surface, so it's perfect for setting up your phone to shoot videos or selfies, and also to attach it to your desk or kitchen countertop to watch video content or take part in a video call. The HyperMount allows for 360 degrees of rotation for ultimate freedom in setup, and once it's attached to a surface, it hangs on to withstand up to 66 pounds of pulling force. It's 16% off right now at StackSocial, a great $25 buy for your vehicle or anywhere else you need a secure phone mount.