This 2-Basket Ninja Ari Fryer Dropped by $50 Ahead of Prime Day
Open up your options in the kitchen with a Ninja air fryer capable of six different cooking functions.
Air fryers make for a wonderful marketing, but aren't exactly true to their name. You're not "frying" the air. That's not a thing. What's really going on is the same process that happens in your convection oven; it's just small enough to fit on your countertop. That's a good thing! Air fryers are awesome, especially for anyone who lives alone. You don't need to wait the long time it takes to preheat a standard oven when just making a meal for one. They're also great for families when preparing side dishes while the main oven is in use with something else.
The Ninja air fryer is an excellent option to consider, and right now, ahead of Prime Day, it's on sale for 22% off. Normally going for $230, you'll be getting it for just $180. That's a savings of $50.
This 10-quart air fryer has six different functions, including air fry, broil, roast, keep warm, dehydrate, and bake. It has two 5-quart baskets so you can cook two different dishes at once, and the crisper plates are non-stick. The air fryer also comes with 15 recipes to get you started.