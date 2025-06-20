Air fryers make for a wonderful marketing, but aren't exactly true to their name. You're not "frying" the air. That's not a thing. What's really going on is the same process that happens in your convection oven; it's just small enough to fit on your countertop. That's a good thing! Air fryers are awesome, especially for anyone who lives alone. You don't need to wait the long time it takes to preheat a standard oven when just making a meal for one. They're also great for families when preparing side dishes while the main oven is in use with something else.