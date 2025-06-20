Logo
This 2-Basket Ninja Ari Fryer Dropped by $50 Ahead of Prime Day

Open up your options in the kitchen with a Ninja air fryer capable of six different cooking functions.

ByJoe Tilleli
Air fryers make for a wonderful marketing, but aren't exactly true to their name. You're not "frying" the air. That's not a thing. What's really going on is the same process that happens in your convection oven; it's just small enough to fit on your countertop. That's a good thing! Air fryers are awesome, especially for anyone who lives alone. You don't need to wait the long time it takes to preheat a standard oven when just making a meal for one. They're also great for families when preparing side dishes while the main oven is in use with something else.

Ninja Air Fryer | $50 off | Amazon

The Ninja air fryer is an excellent option to consider, and right now, ahead of Prime Day, it's on sale for 22% off. Normally going for $230, you'll be getting it for just $180. That's a savings of $50.

This 10-quart air fryer has six different functions, including air fry, broil, roast, keep warm, dehydrate, and bake. It has two 5-quart baskets so you can cook two different dishes at once, and the crisper plates are non-stick. The air fryer also comes with 15 recipes to get you started.

