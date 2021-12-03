HP Omen 17" Gaming Laptop | $1,395 | HP | Promo Code WINTER10

Get ready to take your favorite games with you after you pick up this HP Omen gaming laptop, starting at $1,395 after you enter promo code WINTER10. Inside this beast of a machine is Nvidia’s 8GB GeForcee RTX 3070 laptop GPU, 16GB base DDR4-3200 SDRAM, as well as 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state storage. Its 1080p, 7ms response time IPS display has a 144Hz refresh rate, with an anti-glare matte coating and 300 nit brightness ensuring you can see your game clearly. The laptop also comes standard with Intel’s 160MHz Wi-Fi 6 AX201 network interface card which, with the right router can ensure latency that approaches a wired connection. Of course, you can spec the laptop up even further to get better performance and future-proofing out of HP’s machine. If you missed the best Cyber Monday deals, here’s one more great laptop sale to make up for it!

