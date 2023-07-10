It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

This #1 Amazon Bestselling Roomba is 28% Off Right Now

For $200, buy a robot vacuum from the people who make robot vacuums

By
Erin O'Brien
Miranda Martin
and William Helms
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Roomba and iPhone on a white and purple field.
This perfect Roomba is $200 down from $275
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Stop vacuuming. Well, technically, stop vacuuming yourself—and start letting a robot vacuum for you. This iRobot Roomba 694, or “Roomba” for short, is 28% off right now. It doesn’t have the whistles and bells of some of the larger models, but it works just the same: with a three-stage cleaning system and a full suite of advanced sensors to keep it from bumping into your stuff (furniture, errant backpack, legs, you get the idea).

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

iRobot Roomba 694 | $199 | 28% Off | Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to schedule regular cleaning—it may also suggest cleaning more frequently when the pollen count is high or your pets are shedding more. So kick back and let a robot do the work—it’s a robot you can trust.

Advertisement

 

Originally written by Erin O’Brien on 12/23/22 and updated with new information on 06/08/2023 by Miranda Martin on 4/26/23, and by William Helms 7/10/23.