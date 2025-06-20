These Nothing Headphones Just Dipped To a New Under $60 Low

If you’ve been waiting for a real excuse to upgrade your headphones, this might be it. The CMF by Nothing Pro Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones are currently 45% off, turning a sleek, modern pair of over-ear headphones into an absolute steal. Designed with Nothing’s signature minimalist style, these headphones don’t just look good — they’re built for everyday life, whether that’s zoning out at work, commuting, or getting lost in your favorite playlists.

What really makes them shine is the combo of active noise canceling, rich sound, and all-day comfort. Slip them on and outside distractions fade away, letting you focus on music, podcasts, or calls without cranking the volume. Wireless Bluetooth connectivity keeps things simple, while the long battery life means you won’t be hunting for a charger halfway through your day. They’re the kind of headphones you can throw on in the morning and forget you’re even wearing.

With this limited-time discount, the CMF by Nothing Pro headphones hit that sweet spot between premium features and a price that actually feels good. If you want stylish, capable noise-canceling headphones without paying premium-brand prices, this deal is very much worth grabbing before it disappears.