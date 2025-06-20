Get a Microsoft Surface Pro While It's Over 70% Off

Hard as it may be to believe, it's been over a decade since Microsoft set the tech world on its ear by releasing the first Surface Pro laptop-tablet hybrid. It came at a time when tablets were tablets and laptops were laptops, and both of them were a fair bit bulkier. A brand-new 2025 Surface Pro 12" starts at $800, but if you want to dip your toe in the pond before diving in head- and wallet-first, StackSocial is selling a refurbished Surface Pro 6 (2018) for just $230 .

This Surface Pro 6 come at an entry-level price but brings far more in the way of features than you would expect from a $230 tablet or laptop. It has an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor and 256GB of onboard storage, with an Intel UHD Graphics 620 chip that can still hold its own if you're looking to use the Surface Pro 6 for streaming or light gaming. It comes with Windows 11 preloaded, and the 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen is sharp, bright, and responsive in both tablet and laptop modes. The 13.5-hour battery life was a revelation when the Surface Pro 6 was released, and remains robust enough for most tasks today. If there's a younger student in your house who would benefit greatly from having a reliable laptop-tablet hybrid but you're reluctant to pay full freight for the current model, this Grade A refurbished (near-mint condition, 80% or greater battery health) Microsoft Surface Pro 6 selling at StackSocial for just $230 is the deal you've been waiting for.