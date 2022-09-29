JBL Live 300 Premium Headphones | $70 | Amazon



Waiting around for some good headphones to go on sale can take a while, but good news, we’ve got you covered today with these JBL Live 300 Premium Headphones with a massive 53% off at $70. The JBL Live 300 Premium Headphones have incredible sound, are ambient aware and have Talkthru to allow you to listen to things outside of your music when you need to, have a twenty-hour battery life thanks to the charge in the case, and are completely wireless. You can also use them to make calls if you want to and all of these features can be accessed using the touch controls on the headphones themselves, which makes them incredibly useful no matter what situation you finds yourself in.