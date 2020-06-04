These Are the Cruelty-Free Beauty Brands to Support Right Now

Image : Element5 Digital ( Unsplash

Who here cares about animals? They’re super fluffy, and whatever your choice make great companions. My love for pets made me realize that maybe I should make a list of some of my favorite cruelty-free beauty brands and highlight one product from each, just to support the movement. I’m not vegan or anything, but I do believe that we should be a little bit more conscious of what we apply on our faces and if what we consume hurts other living things. Let’s get to it!



Image : Glossier

The Makeup Set | $40 | Glossier

Glossier is extremely trendy right now and for good cause. They just announced that they would be donating a million dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement. They’re also extremely cruelty-free. They aren’t totally vegan, though, so make sure to check the ingredients before you buy. The brand has everything you’d ever need from skincare to its more classic beauty products, including the infamous Boy Brow. If it helps, I’ve tried almost everything from Glossier and never had a single complaint. The packaging is also easy on the eyes. Try out The Makeup Set—it comes with Cloud Paint (blush), Boy Brow, and mascara. Perfect for beginners.



Image : @toofaced/Ignacia Fulcher ( Instagram

Melted Matte Lipstick | $21 | Sephora

Too Faced. What can I say about Too Faced? They have an array of products but are mostly known for their eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. Particularly the Melted Matte liquid lipstick. I can probably give you a separate post on how much I love it, but the selfie above can give you proof of its magnificence. It applies smoothly, dries quickly, and won’t bleed much outside your lips if you choose not to wear lip liner (I never do. Lips on juicy). And, if you wear for a while (as I did on date nights), it doesn’t crack or become uncomfortable. But! It isn’t kiss-proof. In fact, I have an ongoing joke with the guy I’m dating about how lipstick will wind up all over his face after we, well, kiss. A bit of setting powder can solve the problem if you want it to be a problem. Obviously I don’t.

Image : e.l.f. cosmetics

H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen | $2 | e.l.f. cosmetics

I have a special love for e.l.f. Cosmetics because they were there when I departed on my beauty journey as a broke college student. Everything is hella cheap and the products themselves are easy to apply, which is a hell of a combination. I usually purchase makeup brushes from them, but the liquid eyeliner is something to discuss. It goes on smoothly without flaking and dries relatively quickly. That’s important because you don’t need to look like a damn panda. Unless you want to, I’m not going to judge, but like, 2008 was 12 years ago.



Image : Tarte

Shape Tape Concealer | $27 | Tarte

Tarte is another well-known brand, and their concealer is on point. I have issues with the shade range, especially for those with a darker skin tone than mine, but for those who can partake, the coverage is about medium, and with setting spray or powder, it won’t fade at the end of the day. It covers up most of my hyperpigmentation, so it’ll be good for folks with similar issues. Unlike Glossier, Tarte is also vegan, so use that information to your advantage.