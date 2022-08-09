Anker Liberty 2 Pro Earphones | $50 | Amazon



Good earphones are a must if you’re a big fan of music, or you just want to get the most out of your podcasts . If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on a great pair, then these Anker Liberty 2 Pro Earphones are 62% off today at $50, so now’s your chance. These headphones use Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture, which is “ A patented design that integrates a customized Knowles balanced armature and an 11mm dynamic driver.” Basically, they sound really good and can hit incredible treble and bass, they have impressive wireless tech for more data transfer, and a transparency mode for when you need to pay attention to the outside world. These mighty earphones also have a seven-hour playtime, which should last you all day with no issue.