If you’ve been waiting for some incredible earbuds to improve how your ears feel when listening to music and podcast, then you’d best be prepared to plug up your earholes with the Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds with 12% off at $158. The Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds are incredibly small and light, making them super comfortable, have a batter life of up to 5.5 hours with an addition 12 hours thanks to the charging case, they’re IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof, can be controlled via touch, and use a special design to allow you to hear other sounds when you need to. These earbuds are ideal for people who like listening to music but also don’t want to be cut off from the world.