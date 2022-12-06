Cut Resistant Gloves | $12 | Amazon

Working with all those sharp kniv es can make food prep pretty dangerous . Take extra caution with some cut-resistant gloves. These are made of HPPE fiber material to prevent knives from being able to cut through. They are 100% food safe, the tightly knit material is easy to take on and off, and they are machine washable. Use them for dicing vegetables, meat cutting, or even shucking oysters. The pair of gloves are currently $6 off at Amazon so go ahead and cut into your total spending instead of into your hands. They make for an excellent gift for your friends or loved ones who love to cook.