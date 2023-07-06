It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Mobile Devices

Grab The Latest iPad Model For $30 Off As An Early Prime Day Deal

This tablet can do just about anything you could want from it.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This tablet has a beautiful screen, a lot of power, and a good battery life.
This tablet has a beautiful screen, a lot of power, and a good battery life.
Image: Jason Coles

Apple fans rejoice, for the Apple iPad 10th Gen is currently on sale with 7% off, making it $419. This is one of the best tablets on the market right now, and has a beautiful liquid retina display, 64GB of memory, is incredibly fast, and even has a powerful 12-megapixel camera, making it good for selfies or video calls.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Apple iPad 10th Gen | $419 | 7% Off

The Apple iPad 10th Gen is the latest model of iPad, and it’s especially good for those in the Apple ecosystem already, because it syncs with watches and mobile phones to allow for easier use and sharing. It’s also just very pretty, and a good way to kill an evening as well. 

Advertisement