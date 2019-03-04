Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Finding time to hit the gym is hard, especially if you spend a lot of time working. Fortunately, you can still get a work out in your home office (or even in your office-office, depending on where you work) with just a few pieces of gear. Here’s the workout equipment you can keep in your office without taking up too much space.

A Set of Dumbbells

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

With a simple set of dumbbells, you can do a variety of small workouts that you can fit in when you have a break. AmazonBasics has a wide selection of neoprene dumbbells in various weights up to 20 lbs each, and you can even get a full set of small weights with a stand. Adjustable weights like this set from Yes4All will run you a bit more. If you’re comfortable spending more money to save space, this adjustable set from Bowflex keeps all your weights in a small area. Just turn the dial to the weight you want and pick it up.

A Pull-Up Bar

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

That space in your doorway is a handy spot to put some extra workout equipment. Pull ups aren’t easy for everyone to do, but they can get a lot easier when you can spread them out throughout the day. This pull up bar from Iron Gym can be used in your doorway, but you can also put it on the floor to help with push-ups, dips, or crunches.

Under Desk Elliptical Machines

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Sitting for long periods of time is pretty bad for you. An under desk elliptical machine like the Cubii Jr. isn’t going to replace a proper work out routine, but it can give your legs some much-needed movement. If you spend a lot of time at your desk, these might be worth a try, though if you routinely hit the gym, you might get limited use out of them.

Standing Desk Treadmill

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

If you use a standing desk—or one of those sweet adjustable desks—you could slide a treadmill underneath to get some walking in while you work. This under desk treadmill from Rebel Desk fits neatly in a small space, and could easily tuck under a bed or in a corner when not in use. You can also find all-in-one standing desks with built-in treadmills, though this gives you a little less flexibility to change either your desk or treadmill.

Recumbent Exercise Bikes

Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

Depending on the size of your home office, you might have room for a small exercise bike like this one from Exerpeutic. This model folds up for easy storage when you’re not using it, and can even fit under a standing desk if you want a workout while you work.