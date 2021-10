Wanda 50s Funko Pop | $9 | Amazon

WandaVision kicked off the first of the Disney+ Marvel shows with a surreal trip through television’s past—starting with the old school black and white multicamera sitcom. But what would a TV show from today’s era be without a selection of Funko Pops? You can get a Wanda Maximoff in her 19 50s form on Amazon for $9. She’s even holding a little gray lobster. Isn’t that cute?