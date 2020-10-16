Image : Apple

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro | AT&T

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro | Verizon

Announced during Tuesday’s event, where Apple first showcased its latest smartphone line-up in full-blown (and blue) 5G glory, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are finally available to pre-order. Featuring the return of MagSafe and improved cameras across the board, Apple diehards, older iPhone owners, and recent converts are eagerly waiting to upgrade.

But as some iPhone 12 models are coming out on different dates than the rest, pinning down an exact release date for the one you want can get confusing. Here’s a guide to making sure you’re pre-ordering the right iPhone today and from the right carrier, with prices and links included.

When Do Pre-Orders Begin?

You can secure an iPhone 12 for yourself starting October 16 at 5 AM PDT. Use this link to find out when that is in your time zone .

Which Models Can I Pre-Order Now?

Two of the four iPhone 12 models you’ll find are ready for pre-order today. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max prospects, on the other hand, will have to wait patiently until November 6.

Where to Pre-Order the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The main event is on Apple’s own site, though AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are also presenting compelling reasons to upgrade. But where Apple is giving early buyers a $30 discount for a limited time, the carriers themselves are shaving up to $850 off the list price in exchange for your current phone.

Photo : Daryl Baxter

Photo : Daryl Baxter

To take advantage of any network-specific deals, see the links below for more details. New and existing AT&T customers can relinquish their old smartphones and snag an iPhone 12 for free. Similarly, Verizon subscribers can save up to $800 toward their new phone with a trade-in.



Verizon

As Sprint was bought by T-Mobile earlier this year, the brand is slowly being phased out, with existing customers moving over to T-Mobile as we speak. If you’re looking to upgrade from Apple directly, you’re still essentially buying it through a carrier, albeit with extra steps. Sprint users should be to your carrier advisor to see how you can migrate your service to T-Mobile.

iPhone 12 Price: How Much Does It Cost?

As mentioned, AT&T and Verizon & T-Mobile customers save $30 when pre-ordering an iPhone 12 straight from the Apple Store, but T-Mobile is offering up to $850 off with a qualifying device trade-in. If you’ve got a clunker you’re ready to expel, that might be the way to fetch the most bang for your buck—assuming it’s still in decent condition.

Illustration : Daryl Baxter

Am I Eligible for Upgrade?

Check your with your service provide r if you’re planning to upgrade on your existing contract. Without a special incentive offer from the carrier, you might have to pay a fee to cover the processing cost on their end.

When Will My iPhone 12 Shipment Arrive?

While the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are set to arrive on October 23, the staggered release schedule means the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t reach your doorstep until November 16, one week from their respective pre-order date. Depending on availability, we recommend pre-ordering as soon as you decide which iPhone 12 variant best suits your needs.