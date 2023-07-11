The Top Tech Sales for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is always a 48 hour frenzy of some of the best deals we’ll see all year on top brands and products. Those who have shopped Prime Day in the past know that the tech sales can be steeply discounted, and it’s a category that’s smart to take a look at, since tech is often a big-ticket purchase. With so many deals to sort through, we’ve made a list of the best tech sales for Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Prime Day Tech Deals:
- 28% off Apple Watch Series 8 (save $120)
- 17% off 2022 iPad Air (save $100)
- 19% off Apple iPad 9th Generation (save $89)
- 15% off Apple iPad 10th Generation (save $70)
- 35% off the latest Kindle (save $35)
- 37% off Kindle Paperwhite (save $55)
- 53% off Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (save $100)
- 50% off Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (save $15)
- 55% off Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device (save $30)
- 50% Amazon Fire Kids Tablet (save $55)
- 29% off 2021 Apple TV 4K (save $53)
- 25% off Apple MacBook Air M1 (save $250)
- 8% off Apple Macbook Air M2 (save $100)
- 12% off Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (save $300)
- 67% off Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi router 3-Pack (save $300)
- 34% off Samsung’s 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame TV (save $510)
- 75% off 43" Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV (Save ($300)
- 43% off Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (save $120)
- 16% off Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (save $70)
- 9% off Apple AirTags 4-Pack (save $10)
- 26% off Samsung Pro MicroSD Memory Card + Adapter (save $4)
- 73% off SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD (save $660)
- New Amazon Fire TV’s
- 59% off Samsung 990 Pro SSD (save $100)
- 30% off Roku Streaming Stick 4k (save $15)
- 55% off Amazon Echo Pop (save $22)
- 38% off ELEGOO Resin 3D Printer (save $103)
- 15% off Acer Aspire 3 Slim Laptop (save $51)
- 11% off Samsung’s Class QLE 75" The Frame Series TV (save $228)
- 13% off Bose Soundlink Flex Speaker (save $20)
- 31% off Apple Pencil 2nd Generation (save $40)
- 50% off Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (save $190)
- 44% off Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker (save $75)
- 20% off Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (save $50)
- 8% off Samsung’s 32" The Frame TV (save $50)
- 7% off 2022 ASUS Gaming Laptop (save $120)
- 65% off JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker (save $280)
- 60% off Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock + Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb (save $45)
- 33% off JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Speaker (save $60)
Prime Day Headphones Deals:
- 20% off Second Generation Apple AirPods Pro (save $50)
- 17% off Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) (save $29)
- 42% off Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (save $85)
- 30% off All-New Amazon Echo Buds (save $15)
- 54% off Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (save $190)
- 30% off Bose QuietComfort Headphones (save $100)
- 18% off Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones (save $100)
- 18% off Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones (save $70)
- 21% off Bose 700 Noise-Canceling Headphones (save $80)
- 40% off Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones (save $100)
- 40% off Beats Studio Noise-Canceling Buds (save $60)
- 10% off Beats Fit Pro Noise-Canceling Earbuds (save $20)
- 53% off Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Headphones (save $132)
- 30% off Soundcore Anker Q30 Noise-Cancelling Headphones (save $25)
- 31% off SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Mini Open-Ear Headphones (save $55)