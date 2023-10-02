The Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro is the Ultimate Big-Kid Speed Demon

Remember those home-built go-karts you and your friends used to make from scrap wood and whatever mechanical stuff you could poach from your dad’s garage? Yeah, this isn’t that — the Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro is a powerful, rechargeable drifting machine capable of speeds up to 23 mph, and it’s 13% off right now at Best Buy if you’re feeling like taking one for a rip.

Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro | $2,000 | Best Buy

So 23 mph might not sound fast, but trust us, when you’re less than a foot off the road, you’ll think you’re driving a Formula One rig. (It’s also why the Ninebot Gokart Pro is recommended for drivers over 14 years old.) A single charge of the Gokart Pro’s powerful battery gives you 15.5 miles of range, and the built-in Bluetooth speaker adds to the experience by emulating various engine sounds, or by playing whatever music you want to stream. (Flight of the Valkyries, anyone?) This is an awesome big-kid toy able to carry drivers up to 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. Head to Best Buy now and take $300 off the amazing Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro.