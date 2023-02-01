The Perfect Starter Record Player Is 25% Off

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player | $53 | 25% Off | Amazon

Record stores are funny places . Will you find a $5 Eurythmics album or a $86 Korean pressing of McCartney II? Inhale the incense and dust laden air and keep diving. Albums aren’t just big, pretty art pieces (as retail locations like Urb*n Outf*tters seem to portray them), they have rich audio treasures living in their cardboard-walls. If you and your Valentine’s cutie are getting in the crate-diving mood, this Victrola is a perfect starter record player. Yes, you can play Spotify from Bluetooth, but that’s not why we’re here. This Victro la has built-in speakers and a simple setup so you can listen to your record finds in just minutes. It’s a no-frills system, but it’s compact enough for apartments and small spaces, and Victrola knows their stuff. The belt-driven rotation reduces vibration and keeps sound crystal clear. What matters though, is the music you share together.