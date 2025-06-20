Logo
The Noco Boost X Car Jump Starter Can Be a Lifesaver on the Road for $35 off

This 1,250-amp car jump starter doubles as a power bank to charge your phone, tablet, earbuds, and more.

ByJoe Tilleli
There's only one thing worse in my mind than having a car battery die on me with no one else to jump my car. That would be actually having someone around, and now my introverted ass has to go talk to someone to ask them for help.

Save yourself the trouble. This emergency 1250 amp jump starter — the Noco Boost X — is perfect to just keep this in the back of your car and never worry about having to talk to strangers ever again. It doesn't matter if you find yourself stuck in a storm or just without battery after you left the headlights on (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us), you’ll be sure to get back home safely.

NOCO Boost X 1250A Jump Starter | 22% off | Amazon

Right now, Amazon has the Noco Boost X car charger on sale for 22% off. That shaves the price down by a good $35. It starts at $160, so after the discount, you can scoop it up for just $125.

The Noco Boost X isn't just a jump starter for your car. It also doubles as a power bank. You can use its 60W fast charging output to charge up your phone, smart watch, earbuds, and more. It includes a 10W USB-A output port as well as a 60W USB-C in and output port.

See for $125 at Amazon


